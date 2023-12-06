Three-time reigning champs Notre Dame Tritons girl's basketball striving to 'make history'

GREEN BAY — The (2-1) Notre Dame girls basketball team is on a quest for another Division 2 State title.

They’re ready for the challenge ahead to try and be the first team in Wisconsin history to win four straight championships.

“Our freshman year we were coming in with big expectations with a good class and then our sophomore year it’s like 'okay let's try to defend our title' and then our junior year it’s like, 'okay let's try to pull off the three-peat' and now it’s like okay let's do this, let's go for it,” said senior forward Gracie Grzesk.

The five Tritons seniors are ready for one last run together.

“I don't have the words to say it,” said senior point guard Trista Fayta. “It's gone by so fast, but it’s been so enjoyable all for years and hopefully continue to make our impact and make history this year is going to be incredible.”

This run has been special, and they feel lucky to be coached by Sara Rohde who has been named Wisconsin Coach of the Year twice.

“I think she’s such a good coach,” Fayta said. "She's very competitive. She's got a special talent that I think we’re lucky to have as a coach.”

Rohde’s favorite memory of this special senior class – besides winning titles:

“This is the first group of girls to ask me to go TP’ing (toilet papering) and I'm like how could you say no to that,” said Rohde.

“I called her because we couldn’t drive,” said Fayta. “I'm like you want to go TP’ing we can’t drive and she was like of course, I would love to. It was really fun. We made a good memory then," Fayta said.

For star seniors Trista Fayta who is committed to Illinois State and Gracie Grzesk (University of Wisconsin) who have been a big part of this program since they were freshmen, they’re hoping that their leadership and hard work will leave a lasting imprint on the underclassmen.

“I think just leaving that impact of working hard and then if you do work hard we can get to the goals that we want,” said Fayta.

“I think just keep on working hard,” said Grzesk. “We say that every day, just working hard, getting better each day. As you know we have a target on our back every year and take nothing for granted, especially playing.”

But before they depart the program they want to hoist that gold ball one last time.

“I mean, my adrenaline for that is out of the roof, but I'm trying to just focus on these couple of games first and eventually playoffs,” said Fayta.

Next up: the Tritons host Pulaski on Thursday night in a FRCC clash.