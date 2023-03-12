Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

THREE-PEAT: Notre Dame Tritons win third straight gold ball

The Tritons become the sixth team in state history to ever three-peat
THREE-PEAT: Notre Dame Tritons wins third straight gold ball
Posted at 10:57 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 23:59:45-05

GREEN BAY — For the second year in a row, the Notre Dame girls basketball team takes down Pewaukee 64-59 in the Division 2 state title game. With the win they've won their third straight gold ball.

The Tritons lost to Pewaukee in the first game of the season and since then, they rattled off 29 straight wins to take home the title.

Junior Gracie Grzesk for Notre Dame scored a team high 16 points with 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Trista Fayta, the Tritons junior point guard who didn't play in that first matchup of the regular finished with 13 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. Sophomore Peyton Musial was one rebound shy of a double-double (10 points and 9 boards.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!