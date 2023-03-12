THREE-PEAT: Notre Dame Tritons win third straight gold ball

GREEN BAY — For the second year in a row, the Notre Dame girls basketball team takes down Pewaukee 64-59 in the Division 2 state title game. With the win they've won their third straight gold ball.

The Tritons lost to Pewaukee in the first game of the season and since then, they rattled off 29 straight wins to take home the title.

Junior Gracie Grzesk for Notre Dame scored a team high 16 points with 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Trista Fayta, the Tritons junior point guard who didn't play in that first matchup of the regular finished with 13 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. Sophomore Peyton Musial was one rebound shy of a double-double (10 points and 9 boards.