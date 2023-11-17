The beloved man with a front row seat for Luxemburg Casco's historic run

Luxemburg-Casco is in the football state championship game for the first time ever. The community made the trip to Madison with one beloved member of their town.

MADISON (NBC 26) — Luxemburg-Casco is at Camp Randall Stadium for their first-ever state championship game. Joining the team on their historic trip is one man who has captured the hearts of the community.

Ron LeCloux has been taking pictures for Luxemburg-Casco for 20 years.

"They kind of treat me like Grandpa every once in a while, but that's okay because I am one," LeCloux said.

LC's Cinderella run has been magical for Ron.

"I got in the house and I told my wife, ‘Is this real? Did this really happen?,'" LeCloux said.

A clear love for this program that athletic director Jenny Bandow adores.

"Just to see the emotion in his eyes," Bandow said. "Just the pure joy that he is going to get out of this, it's so touching."

He doesn't do it for himself. LeCloux said he does it for the kids.

"Don't worry what the world gives to you," he said. "Worry about what you can give to the world.”

20 years of pictures, more than 900 games, and now a trip for his team's first-ever state championship game.

"Such a surreal feeling, it's almost like a dream," LeCloux said. "Right now, I’m living another dream. I’m here."

Win or lose, Ron said he is proud of both LC's community and football team. The Spartans ended up taking second place in the state title game.