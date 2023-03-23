"That's what we're here for": Kaukauna Galloping Ghosts softball eyes 3-peat

KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna girls softball has become a powerhouse in Division 1 softball. They’ve won back to back state titles. Last year they didn’t lose a game.

“It was unbelievable and you start the season off and you think you’re pretty good and think, ‘oh we have a shot’ – to end up the way we did was pretty special,” said Kaukauna head coach Tim Roehrig who is in his 24th season coaching the Galloping Ghosts.

And now, they’re gearing up for an attempt at a 3-peat.

“I think everybody on this field and everyone in this program knows there’s only one expectation (to win a title),” the Galloping Ghosts head coach said. “That’s not anything unique to us. That’s what we’re here for.”

The Galloping Ghosts will look quite different this year as 8 seniors left after the 2022 season, but they say they’re already a tight knit group.

“There’s going to be some freshman and sophomores and juniors that are all going to be thrown into that mix and it’s going to be fun to watch them grow throughout the year,” Roehrig said.

Returning on the mound is the Galloping Ghosts ace, FVA player of the year, Karly Meredith, who finished her freshman season with a era of 0.22, she also led the team in homers.

“It was absolutely to see someone as young as she is perform at that sort of level, but we’re all very proud of her and happy to have her on our team.”

And she’s not even close to reaching her full potential.

“I pitch mostly everyday, trying to get better and faster. I’ve learned new pitches, been working on those to get even better than pitching,” said the sophomore.

“I’m going to be honest, I think she’s better,” Roehrig said. “Just watching her throw (Tuesday) night, I think there’s going to be some people surprised at what they see. Because I think last year was really good, but I think they’re going to see some special stuff this year.”

The team hasn’t suffered a loss since May 18 of 2021 and they hope that streak isn’t broken anytime soon.

“I don’t even want to talk about that,” senior Kally Meredith said. “We haven’t lost a game in a while, so we’re just going to try our best not to.”

On April 3, their season begins against Valders high school and so does their quest for three peat. if they win it all this year the senior class will leave Kaukauna 3 for 3 in state titles won.

“We started coaching them when they were five or six years old, we promised them a state title,” said Roehrig. “We said we’re going to go work for one, to have two now underneath their belt and working for a season that is unknown, that would be a special thing for them and all the hard work they put in.”