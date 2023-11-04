State Volleyball: Xavier Hawks win back-to-back titles, Howards Grove falls short in thriller

GREEN BAY — Saturday was the final day of the volleyball season as gold balls were up for grabs at the Resch Center.

Division 2:

The No.1 Xavier Hawks easily swept No. 3 McFarland (25-17, 25-13, 25-10) to win their second straight Division 2 state title.

Junior Madison Daley led the Hawks with 10 kills.

Division 3:

In rematch of last year's title game, No. 1 Howards Grove came up just short of winning their fifth straight title as they lost a five-set thriller to No. 2 St. Croix Falls (17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13).

Olivia Baierl finished with a game-high 28 kills for the Tigers. Kelsey Cooper also had 28 kills for the Saints.