Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

State Volleyball: Kimberly boys storm back to advance and Appleton North girls cruise to victory

The Papermakers boys volleyball team and the Appleton North girls are one win away from playing in the division 1 state title game.
State Volleyball: Kimberly boys storm back to advance and Appleton North girls cruise to victory
Posted at 8:47 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 21:49:08-04

GREEN BAY — The 2023 state volleyball tournament kicked off on Thursday for both boys and girls at the Resch Center.

You can find the highlights at the top of the article.

Girls Volleyball Division 1:

(3) Appleton North sweeps (6) Franklin - 25-16, 25-11, 25-15.

Lightning senior Ella Demetrician led the team with 10 kills. Emerson Van Lannen had a whopping 25 assists.

Appleton North will take on No. 2 Oconomowoc, who swept Burlington, in the semifinals Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball Division 1:

(4) Kimberly defeats (5) Waukesha South/North 3-2 in a thriller. 23-25, 29-27, 20-25, 29-27, 15-10.

Owen Krause led the Papermakers with 16 kills and 7 assists. Gage Stahmann had 42 assists.

Kimberly will face No. 1 Middleton on Friday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller