State Volleyball: Kimberly boys storm back to advance and Appleton North girls cruise to victory

GREEN BAY — The 2023 state volleyball tournament kicked off on Thursday for both boys and girls at the Resch Center.

Girls Volleyball Division 1:

(3) Appleton North sweeps (6) Franklin - 25-16, 25-11, 25-15.

Lightning senior Ella Demetrician led the team with 10 kills. Emerson Van Lannen had a whopping 25 assists.

Appleton North will take on No. 2 Oconomowoc, who swept Burlington, in the semifinals Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball Division 1:

(4) Kimberly defeats (5) Waukesha South/North 3-2 in a thriller. 23-25, 29-27, 20-25, 29-27, 15-10.

Owen Krause led the Papermakers with 16 kills and 7 assists. Gage Stahmann had 42 assists.

Kimberly will face No. 1 Middleton on Friday at 5 p.m.

