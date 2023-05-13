Sophomore pitcher Katie Geydoshek an integral part to Green Bay Preble's success

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Preble is off to a phenomenal 21-2 start and they actually lost their first game of the year to a Wisconsin team yesterday against Bay Port.

They’re FRCC and ranked No. 3 in the state. Not to mention they lost many seniors from last year’s team and only have one senior on this year's team.

According to head coach Ron Metzler, there’s still plenty of room to grow.

“We’re still shuffling the decks, we’re 22-23 games into the season and we’re still looking at players, moving players, because we have a lot of talent and a lot of kids deserve a chance,” he said.

The Hornets have become the cream of the crop in the FRCC, as they are on the verge of winning their third straight conference title..if they can beat De Pere next week.

“3-peat sounds good,” said sophomore pitcher Katie Geydoshek.

A key to their success: dominant pitching.

“We knew we had great pitching, but this has been even maybe better than we thought,” said Metzler.

“Honestly, seeing the player that she’s becoming is absolutely incredible,” said Preble senior shortstop Ashley Wolfe. “Just seeing her do her thing on the mound, it’s fun to watch.”

Preble has a bulldog on the mound in Katie Geydoshek. The sophomore is 17-2 on the year and her ERA is 0.39.

“Her stat line is the truth, she’s pitching like no other,” said Metzler. “She has the ability, but then that drive and that grit and emotional stability to just grind.”

As a freshman, she pitched 60 innings for the Hornets last year and was dominant with a 0.66 ERA.

“We knew what we had, but yet, she really did step up. We couldn’t believe – you know you’d hope to make those sort of advances, but the advances she made from freshman to sophomore year are pretty spectacular.”

She may be imitating on the mound, but she’s also provides her team some comic relief.

“When I’m up on the mound I have a game face on, but when you see me in the dugout, I’m the complete opposite, always giggling,” Geydoshek said.

And the Hornets may have lost their first conference game Thursday, but it’s something they can grow from.

“I felt like the loss was good for us, because we’d rather lose now than later in the year and I just felt like we know how to lose and it just makes it easier when we get to (the playoffs),” said Geydoshek.