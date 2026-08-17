SHAWANO — Monday was a special day at Shawano High School, one that was years in the making: Officials cut the ribbon and unveiled a new football stadium. It is part of a $51 million referendum approved a few years ago to improve facilities at the high school.

“It's incredible,” said Shawano High School Activities Director Kayla Brendemuehl. “It's really great to see everybody out here, and again, we can't thank the community enough. This wouldn't be possible without them.”

The high school debuted its new turf stadium, complete with seating for nearly 2,000 spectators, and a new weight room.

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'Something they Deserve': Shawano high school cuts ribbon on new turf stadium

“It's just giving our kids something they deserve, giving our kids more opportunity, whether it's again on the football field, being in the marching band, to our cheerleaders, and even for our academics. Like we want our kids out here using this space,” Brendemuehl said.

For Brendemuehl and football coach Alan Tomow, both Shawano alumni, the upgrade was a long time coming.

“To really see it the last few years, having to stay off the game field when it's raining and make adjustments with our JV teams and working with soccer, and we're really weather-dependent, and now this is going to open up a lot more opportunities for our kids and our athletics and really our school and community,” Tomow said.

The school hopes its new stadium will now host neutral playoff games.

“We will be able to kind of show off this space and use this space for other schools hosting football,” Brendemuehl said. “The question of hosting eight-man football has come up. Our doors are open. We are ready to host playoffs.”

And when it comes to their own athletics, Tomow said his football team has no excuses.

“I believe we have the best weight room in the conference. I believe we have the best field in the conference, and, you know, we did tell our kids that at the end of the day we still have to put the work in,” he said.

The boys' soccer team will christen the stadium Tuesday when it hosts Ashwaubenon.

