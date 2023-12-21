Watch Now
SIGNING DAY: Bay Port's Landon Gauthier headed to play football for Wisconsin

Over at Bay Port high school Wednesday afternoon, Landon Gauthier, a star linebacker for the Pirates, made it official – he’s heading to Wisconsin to play for Luke Fickell.
Posted at 10:11 PM, Dec 20, 2023
SUAMICO — Wednesday was National Signing day.

A lot of players around Northeast Wisconsin signed the dotted line to go play college sports. Over at Bay Port high school Wednesday afternoon, Landon Gauthier, a star linebacker for the Pirates, made it official – he’s heading to Wisconsin to play for Luke Fickell.

“The new regime it’s something special,” Gauther said of the Wisconsin coaching staff now heading into their second year with the program. “I know that my class in 2024, we got some great athletes and there should be something big coming. Something special.”

In his final season as a Pirate the linebacker racked up 66 tackles and 5 sacks. He’s excited for the next chapter.

“It’s really a dream come true,” said Gauthier. “Homegrown Badger. I have all the support from the community which means the world. It’s where my mom went to school and it’s something I have always dreamed of.”

