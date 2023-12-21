SIGNING DAY: Bay Port's Landon Gauthier headed to play football for Wisconsin

SUAMICO — Wednesday was National Signing day.

A lot of players around Northeast Wisconsin signed the dotted line to go play college sports. Over at Bay Port high school Wednesday afternoon, Landon Gauthier, a star linebacker for the Pirates, made it official – he’s heading to Wisconsin to play for Luke Fickell.

𝘕𝘰𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘺𝘯𝘢 𝘣𝘦 4𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘴, 𝘐'𝘮 𝘵𝘳𝘺𝘯𝘢 𝘨𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 🎵



Welcome to the Badger family, @landon_gauthier!#OnWisconsin x #Forever24ward pic.twitter.com/Occw3w6OkY — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 20, 2023

“The new regime it’s something special,” Gauther said of the Wisconsin coaching staff now heading into their second year with the program. “I know that my class in 2024, we got some great athletes and there should be something big coming. Something special.”

In his final season as a Pirate the linebacker racked up 66 tackles and 5 sacks. He’s excited for the next chapter.

“It’s really a dream come true,” said Gauthier. “Homegrown Badger. I have all the support from the community which means the world. It’s where my mom went to school and it’s something I have always dreamed of.”

