Sheboygan Lutheran soars past Abundant Life, advances to Division 5 state title

MADISON — Making their fourth appearance at the state tournament and their first since they won it all in 2019, the Sheboygan Lutheran boys basketball team soared past Abundant life 80-51 in the Division 5 state semifinal.

The Crusaders, taking a 36-23 lead into halftime and shot lights out in the second half, making 62% of their shots (54% overall on the day).

Marion Buyland (23 points and 9 rebounds) and Zach Leonhard (18 points and 9 rebounds) led the way for Sheboygan Lutheran coming up one rebound shy of a double-double.

"We were relentless offensively," said Crusaders head coach Nick Verhangen. ""Zach (Leonhard) kept penetrating the paint and Marion (Buyland) was down low and these guy guys played exceptionally well."

From the Regionals to the state tournament, not one opponent has come within 20 points of the Crusaders who were tri-champs of the Big East-South conference, sharing it with Kohler and Oostburg.

"These guys are playing with a great amount of confidence and then when we feel that we have the momentum, we understand that we gotta capitalize on that especially in environments like this," said Verhagen.

The Crusaders will play Cochrane-Fountain City at 11:05 a.m. on Saturday for the Division 5 Gold Ball.

