SEYMOUR (NBC 26) — The (20-3, 17-1) Seymour baseball team won their first conference crown in 20 years last year, but they lost in the second round of the playoffs. But they’ve really used that as fuel for the fire ever since. A lot of the guys on the team went on to win the Legion title and now they won their second Bay Conference crown in a row.

“This group has left a mark not just in baseball, but on our school,” said Thunder head coach Curt Jefson.

“My mindset was just to get better every day,” said assistant Jason Nieland. “Their mindset – they want to win it all."

Listen to what the Thunder had to say about winning back-to-back Bay Conference titles:

Seymour high school baseball enjoying every moment of recent success after winning the Bay conference

After that second round exit in regionals last year, the players who played for Seymour's Legion team last summer say they put everything they had into winning that state title.

“It was the first one for Seymour’s Legion,” said Thunder senior shortstop Brandon Poch. “It was pretty special.”

“It just showed us our potential, really, and that we shouldn’t have went out as early as we did last year,” said Thunder junior Xavier Salzman.

With the success they had in the summer, heading into this year, head coach Curt Jefson invited their Legion coach Jason Nieland to join his staff.

“I mean I was pumped,” Jefson said of Nieland joining his staff. “Jason is such a super guy. Super coach,” Jefson said. “I knew I had a hook in him with Colton (his son) at least and with the whole group of kids because they’re all really tight. Very lucky, very excited about having him this year.”

For Nieland, joining was a no-brainer. With a son on the team, he’s known most of them since they could swing a bat.

“Well when it was senior night on Monday night it was emotional – just watching them grow up is pretty special,” Nieland said, holding back tears.

“He’s coached us for how many years during Legion, I think 4, and when we were younger, so to have him here in high school is pretty cool,” said Poch.

A group of players and coaches who are very close, they built upon last season and won the Bay crown for the second straight year, only losing one game in conference. Jefson says with every loss his squad just gets more determined.

“For us to accomplish that, really speaks volumes about the work the kids have put in and not just the kids who are here now, but the kids who have laid the foundation over the years,” said Jefson.

While the Thunder don’t know what the postseason will hold, Jefson just wants his team to enjoy the ride.

“The thing we try to focus on is the journey. Like even now, I’m reminding the guys, hey we got to enjoy this, enjoy every step. Enjoy being interviewed. That’s all a part of it. We’re going to keep trying to get even better,” Jefson said.

The Thunder earned a No. 1 seed in the Division 2 state tournament and have a bye in the first round. Their first game will be Tuesday, June 3 where they will play the winner of Fox Valley Lutheran and Shawano.

