MADISON — The Seymour Thunder had a season they won’t forget, taking home a Bay Conference crown, a regional title, a sectional championship and last but not least, a silver ball.

The Thunder, making their first state tournament appearance since 2011, fell to Racine St. Catherine’s in the Division 3 title game, 61-41.

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Seymour boys basketball ends terrific season with a silver ball

“We had an incredible record this year and I'm just very proud of us and I'm glad I got to do it with this group of guys that I've grown up with,” said Seymour senior center Kyler Marks.

Seymour was ice cold shooting the ball, making 28.9 percent of their shots, and that was coupled with a stingy Angels defense that forced 17 turnovers.

They also couldn’t stop Racine St. Catherine’s senior guard Lamont Hamilton, the Minnesota Gophers football commit, who had a game-high 26 points.

Marks, playing in his last game with the Thunder, had a team-high 13 points.

“Just an amazing player,” Seymour coach Bobby Kuchta said. “I think he's going to be the second all-time leading scorer in our program history, (had about) 1,000 rebounds. Nobody keeps track of that too much anymore, but on the court, just an amazing player this year. His efficiency took it to another level. Bay Conference Player of the Year this year. Three-time first-team all-conference player, but off the court, he's even a better kid, works his butt off, never complains, asks questions, wants to get better every single day.”

