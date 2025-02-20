Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Roncalli takes flight over Bonduel in top-ranked Division 4 clash

In a non-conference Division 4 clash, the No.1 ranked Bonduel Bears hosted No. 2 Roncalli on Wednesday. However, the Jets proved they were the better team with a dominant 70-48 win.
Roncalli takes flight over Bonduel in top-ranked Division 4 clash
Posted
and last updated

BONDUEL — Two of the best teams in Division 4 went head-to-head on Wednesday night in a non-conference clash as the No.1 ranked Bonduel Bears hosted No. 2 Roncalli.

However, the Jets proved they were the better team with a dominant 70-48 win over the Bears. After being down 10-2 to start the game, the Bears got within two points later in the first half, but Roncalli pulled away to lead by double-digits at halftime and never looked back.

Jets junior Donovan Cowley shined with a game-high 20 points.

Sophomore Quinn Wesenberg had a team-high 15 for Bonduel. His teammate junior big-man Ryan Westrich scored 11 and notched his 1,000 career point.

Roncalli has already won the Eastern Wisconsin conference and the Bears can lock up the Central Wisconsin - East conference title with just one win in their last three games.

The next time these two could see each other would only be in the state tournament.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan