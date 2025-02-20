Roncalli takes flight over Bonduel in top-ranked Division 4 clash

BONDUEL — Two of the best teams in Division 4 went head-to-head on Wednesday night in a non-conference clash as the No.1 ranked Bonduel Bears hosted No. 2 Roncalli.

However, the Jets proved they were the better team with a dominant 70-48 win over the Bears. After being down 10-2 to start the game, the Bears got within two points later in the first half, but Roncalli pulled away to lead by double-digits at halftime and never looked back.

Jets junior Donovan Cowley shined with a game-high 20 points.

Sophomore Quinn Wesenberg had a team-high 15 for Bonduel. His teammate junior big-man Ryan Westrich scored 11 and notched his 1,000 career point.

Roncalli has already won the Eastern Wisconsin conference and the Bears can lock up the Central Wisconsin - East conference title with just one win in their last three games.

The next time these two could see each other would only be in the state tournament.