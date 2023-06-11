REPEAT: Freedom Irish softball takes home second-straight state title

MADISON — The Freedom Irish took home their second-straight Division 2 state title on Saturday afternoon as they blew past New London 8-0.

"We really did it for each other," said sophomore Peyton Vandeloo. "There's just so much that went into today. It was so cool to be able to do that and to be able to just really come together and prove that we were meant to be here and that it wasn't luck."

Seniors Lauren Scheibe and Rachel Koss each knocked in two runs for Freedom.

"Their leadership if things would get rattled, if things would start — they would pull them together, calm them down, refocus on what they had to do. They're going to be impossible to replace," said Freedom head coach Tim Dietzen of his senior class.

Vandeloo pitched a complete game shutout.

"Peyton Vandeloo was on fire today, she threw a great game for us," Dietzen said.