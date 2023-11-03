Reigning state champs Xavier Hawks and Howards Grove girls volleyball advance to state titles

Division 2 Girls Volleyball:

The reigning Division 2 girls volleyball state champs, looked like exactly that on Friday afternoon at the Resch Center.

The No.1 Xavier Hawks swept No. 4 Rice Lake (25-15, 25-11, 25-19) to advance to the state title game on Saturday.

Junior Annika Kowalski led the Hawks with 10 kills. Senior Mariah Potter had a team high 33 assists.

Division 3 Girls Volleyball:

Howards Grove will have a chance at winning five-straight state titles on Saturday.

The No. 1 Tigers beat No. 4 St. Mary Catholic in three sets (25-23, 25-17, 25-19).

Senior Mallory Gozdziewski had a team high 20 kills for the Tigers, while senior Olivia Baierl finished with 17.

Howards Grove will play No. 2 St. Croix Falls in a rematch of last year's title game on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.