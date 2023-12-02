Reigning Division 1 champs De Pere topples West De Pere in season opener

DE PERE — In the first game of the season for the reigning Division 1 state champs, the (1-0) De Pere Redbirds boys basketball team cruised to a 75-35 victory over crosstown rival (1-1) West De Pere.

De Pere junior guard Zach Kinziger had a team-high 19 points as the Redbirds extended their winning streak to 31 games dating back to last season. Senior center Will Hornseth became the 13th player in program history to score over 1,000 points in the season opening victory.

Next up for the Redbirds, they host Preble in their home-opener on Tuesday night.

