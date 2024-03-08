Watch Now
Reigning champ Laconia girls basketball knocks off The Prairie School to advance to state title

Posted at 11:01 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 00:01:33-05

GREEN BAY — The No.1 Laconia Spartans will have a chance to go back-to-back as they took down No.4 The Prairie School, 67-49 on Thursday evening.

The Spartans were up four at halftime, but took control in the second half thanks to some great defense limited The Prairie School to shoot just 29% in the last half.

Junior Tierney Madigan shined for Laconia with a double-double. Madigan had a team-high 20 points and a whopping 16 rebounds. Junior Molly Duel chipped in 18.

The Spartans will take on (3) Cuba City on Saturday afternoon looking for a chance to repeat.

