Reedsville caps off magical season with Division 5 state title victory

MADISON — The Reedsville Panthers are the Division 5 state champions!

Making their first appearance at the state tournament in 80 years, the Panthers took down Southwestern, 56-48, to win their second championship in program history.

The game was close at the half, 35-33, but Reedsville pulled away slowly in the second half. An Arden Strenn basket made it 46-42 with over 5 minutes left, and then the Panthers would hang on from there as Southwestern could never make the game closer than that.

In their last game ever for the Panthers, seniors Arden Strenn and Ben Prochnow shined the brightest for their squad. Strenn had a dominant performance, finishing with a double-double, 20 points and 14 rebounds. Prochnow had 19 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds.

