Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Rainey Welson's 29 points lifts Hortonville past Neenah to remain atop the FVA

The Polars Bears pulled away in the second half to win 73-59 over Neenah. Junior guard Rainey Welson had a dominant performance with a game-high 29 points.,
Rainey Welson's 29 points lifts Hortonville past Neenah to remain atop the FVA
Posted at 10:28 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 23:59:42-05

HORTONVILLE — The Hortonville Polar Bears came into Friday night with a one game lead over Neenah. If the Rockets got the win there would be a three way tie at the top of the FVA between Hortonville, Kimberly and Neenah.

However, Hortonville put their stamp on the top of the conference with a 14 point win over the Rockets, 73-59.

Polar Bears junior guard Rainey Welson shined with a game-high 29 point performance. Sophomore Julieyn Martin chipped in 15.

Neenah senior Allie Ziebell had a team-high 20 points.

If Hortonville can defeat Appleton West who is in last place in the FVA next Thursday, they will win the FVA outright.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller