Rainey Welson's 29 points lifts Hortonville past Neenah to remain atop the FVA

HORTONVILLE — The Hortonville Polar Bears came into Friday night with a one game lead over Neenah. If the Rockets got the win there would be a three way tie at the top of the FVA between Hortonville, Kimberly and Neenah.

However, Hortonville put their stamp on the top of the conference with a 14 point win over the Rockets, 73-59.

Polar Bears junior guard Rainey Welson shined with a game-high 29 point performance. Sophomore Julieyn Martin chipped in 15.

Neenah senior Allie Ziebell had a team-high 20 points.

If Hortonville can defeat Appleton West who is in last place in the FVA next Thursday, they will win the FVA outright.