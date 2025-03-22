Oshkosh North suffers heartbreaking loss to Wisconsin Lutheran at state

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh North boys basketball program came into Friday's Division 1 state semifinal matchup against Wisconsin Lutheran as the underdog, not many people outside of themselves expected them to get to Madison.

That faith in themselves, almost led the No. 4 Spartans to a huge upset victory over the No. 1 seed, however, a last second three-point shot by Tylan Lister clanked off the iron and they fell to the Vikings, 58-57.

The Spartans were down 13 in the first half, but stormed back to make it a ballgame, one where they would have the lead, but ultimately couldn't hang on.

"Tonight's game is a microcosm of our season," said Spartans head coach Brad Weber. "Get knocked down, we get back up and comeback tougher and give ourselves a chance."

Spartans star Xzavion Mitchell was named Mr. Wisconsin Basketball on Friday and he started 0-8 from the floor, but caught fire late in the first half and would finish with 27 points and 13 rebounds.

"The biggest thing for me was making an impact on the community kind of like how (Pacers star and former Spartan Tyrese Haliburton) did when I was younger," said Mitchell. "To help build this program up from just inspiring and that's the biggest thing that comes with wearing this jersey — is figuring out ways to inspire this community. We didn't come out (with a win) but I know there's a kid in the stands watching us wanting to do what we did."

Spartans head coach Brad Weber, spoke glowingly about the legacy Mitchell will leave behind as he now will head to Iowa State after he graduates this spring. Mitchell had one of the best seasons ever for a Wisconsin high school basketball player, scoring over 1,000 points. He finished his career scoring 2,824 points, the third most in WIAA history.

"This is what I love about this kid, there's no consolation points for him," said Weber. "He wants to win. He wants to win for his guys and that's what he's meant to our program — is a guy who commits himself fully to his teammates, to his training, to his school."