One win away! 7 area teams advance to WIAA girls sectional finals

Seven area schools are now one win away from a trip to the WIAA state girls basketball tournament.
Scores from Thursday's sectional semifinal games are listed below. Click here to view the brackets.
DIVISION 1
Hortonville 69, Wausau West 41
Neenah 74, Eau Claire Memorial 65
Germantown 73, Milwaukee DSHA 32
Kimberly 63, Kaukauna 59
Arrowhead 72, Verona Area 57
Brookfield East 57, Oregon 27
Franklin 46, Oak Creek 38
Kettle Moraine 77, Kenosha Bradford 35
DIVISION 2
Lakeland 77, New London 46
Menomonie 56, Tomah 31
Cedarburg 53, Grafton 30
Notre Dame 72, Fox Valley Lutheran 24
McFarland 61, Monona Grove 58
Union Grove 52, Waukesha West 51
Pewaukee 67, Martin Luther 31
Pius XI Catholic 59, Wauwatosa East 41
DIVISION 3
Somerset 57, St. Croix Falls 47, OT
West Salem 44, Elk Mound 35
Freedom 59, Wrightstown 39
Kewaskum 54, Oostburg 49
Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 42
Waupun 44, Lake Mills 40
Milwaukee Academy of Science 54, Dominican 39
Racine Lutheran 54, Jefferson 48
DIVISION 4
Colfax 67, Phillips 56
Neillsville 60, Fall Creek 35
Mishicot 42, Bonduel 40
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 84, Westfield Area 72
Aquinas 64, Bangor 39
Cuba City 56, New Glarus 50
Laconia 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53
The Prairie School 88, Random Lake 67
DIVISION 5
McDonell Central 61, Prairie Farm 57
Siren 70, South Shore 48
Edgar 38, Assumption 36
Laona-Wabeno 44, Sevastopol 29
Belmont 34, Kickapoo 24
Blair-Taylor 57, Hillsboro 55
Albany 53, Barneveld 39
Oakfield 52, Lourdes Academy 47