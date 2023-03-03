One win away! 7 area teams advance to WIAA girls sectional finals

Seven area schools are now one win away from a trip to the WIAA state girls basketball tournament.

Scores from Thursday's sectional semifinal games are listed below. Click here to view the brackets.

DIVISION 1

Hortonville 69, Wausau West 41

Neenah 74, Eau Claire Memorial 65

Germantown 73, Milwaukee DSHA 32

Kimberly 63, Kaukauna 59

Arrowhead 72, Verona Area 57

Brookfield East 57, Oregon 27

Franklin 46, Oak Creek 38

Kettle Moraine 77, Kenosha Bradford 35

DIVISION 2

Lakeland 77, New London 46

Menomonie 56, Tomah 31

Cedarburg 53, Grafton 30

Notre Dame 72, Fox Valley Lutheran 24

McFarland 61, Monona Grove 58

Union Grove 52, Waukesha West 51

Pewaukee 67, Martin Luther 31

Pius XI Catholic 59, Wauwatosa East 41

DIVISION 3

Somerset 57, St. Croix Falls 47, OT

West Salem 44, Elk Mound 35

Freedom 59, Wrightstown 39

Kewaskum 54, Oostburg 49

Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 42

Waupun 44, Lake Mills 40

Milwaukee Academy of Science 54, Dominican 39

Racine Lutheran 54, Jefferson 48

DIVISION 4

Colfax 67, Phillips 56

Neillsville 60, Fall Creek 35

Mishicot 42, Bonduel 40

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 84, Westfield Area 72

Aquinas 64, Bangor 39

Cuba City 56, New Glarus 50

Laconia 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53

The Prairie School 88, Random Lake 67

DIVISION 5

McDonell Central 61, Prairie Farm 57

Siren 70, South Shore 48

Edgar 38, Assumption 36

Laona-Wabeno 44, Sevastopol 29

Belmont 34, Kickapoo 24

Blair-Taylor 57, Hillsboro 55

Albany 53, Barneveld 39

Oakfield 52, Lourdes Academy 47

