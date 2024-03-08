Watch Now
One Step Closer: Freedom, Bonduel & Reedsville boys basketball teams headed to the sectional final round

In Division 3, Freedom will take on Kiel for chance to go to Madison. In Division 4, Bonduel inches towards their first trip to the state tournament. In D5, Reedsville gets past Lourdes Academy.
Posted at 10:39 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 23:56:02-05

Teams from the Fox Valley moved one step closer to Madison on Thursday night:

Division 1:

(1) De Pere 59, (4) Homestead 58 (2OT)

De Pere will face (2) Arrowhead at Oshkosh North on Saturday.

(6) Neenah 68, (2) Stevens Point 50.

The Rockets (1) Marshfield at SPASH on Satuday.

Division 2:

(1) Ashwaubenon beat (2) Plymouth, 72-52.

The Jaguars take on (1) Nicolet at Whitefish Bay on Saturday.

Division 3:

(1) Freedom 80, (2) Southern Door 50

Drew Kortz led the Irish with 21 points. They will take on fellow No. 1 seed Kiel at Chilton High School on Saturday.

Division 4:

(1) Bonduel 76, (6) Oconto 59.

Bonduel will take on (1) Marathon on Satuday at  D.C. Everest. High School

Division 5:

(1) Reedsvile 50, (2) Lourdes Academy 37.

The Panthers will face (1) Almond-Bancroft at Hortonville High School

Highlights in the video at the top of the article are from the Freedom, Bonduel and Reedsville games.

