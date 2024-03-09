'ON TO MADISON': Kiel boys basketball headed to state for the first time in 14 years

MANITOWOC — It was a battle of one seeds in the Division 3 Sectional Final at Manitowoc Lincoln high school between (1) Freedom and (1) Kiel.

The game was tied at 5 early in the first half, but once the Raiders took the lead, they never gave it back as they took down the Irish, 73-56. Freedom did get as close as 5 points in the 2nd half, but the Raiders had an answer for every Irish run.

The Raiders had 4 players score in double-figures, Jack Heckmann (15), Pierce Arenz (13) and Aidan Murphy (3). Grant Manz led the way with 17 points.