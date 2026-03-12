GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For years, the Notre Dame Academy girls basketball team dominated Division 2. But after being bumped up a level last year, they now look to conquer Division 1 and win a state title this weekend.

“Our team motto this year was we over me, and I really think that's showing that we care more about team success rather than personal success,” said senior point guard Destiny Webster.

WATCH THE STORY HERE!

Notre Dame Tritons girls basketball set sights on first-ever Division 1 state crown

The 2024-2025 season was an adjustment season. Notre Dame dealt with a few injuries, and players were learning new roles while jumping up a level. This year, the FRCC champions put it all together.

“I guess I'm not completely surprised because they've been very receptive to everything we've been encouraging them to do, and they've been very coachable. Yeah, it's a great group,” said head coach Sara Rohde.

The Tritons went to state four years in a row, winning three gold balls and one silver before missing out last year. For seniors Destiny Webster and Kaia Waldrop—the team’s two leading scorers—getting the team back to Resch is everything.

“It’s really special that me and Destiny can bring us, bring the team all the way there and show our leadership because we’ve been on the court with all the other seniors prior to, and it’s just amazing that we’re able to bring all the girls up with us,” Waldrop said.

Their message to underclassmen: don’t take this moment for granted.

“Very few teams get to make it to state at all, let alone this program do it more than most programs ever will. So just making sure that we're being grateful for everything that we have the opportunity to do,” Waldrop said.

And this team is ready to make history by bringing home their first Division 1 title.

“There’s no better way to end the season than with a gold ball,” Webster added.

The Tritons are a 4 seed and will take on the 1 seed Wauwatosa East Friday night at 6:35 in the state semifinal.

