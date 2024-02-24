Watch Now
Notre Dame heading back to state hockey tournament after knocking off Bay Port

The Tritons lost both regular seasons matchups against the Pirates, but bounced back to beat Bay Port in Friday's sectional final and secure a berth in the WIAA state hockey tournament.
Posted at 11:32 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 00:32:43-05

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (NBC 26) — The defending state champions are still alive in their chase for a second straight WIAA hockey championship.

Notre Dame defeated conference rival and top-seeded Bay Port in Friday night's sectional final, securing a berth in next weekend's state tournament.

  • Notre Dame won the game 2-0.
  • The No. 1 seed Pirates had beaten the Tritons in both regular season matchups.
  • This is Notre Dame's 11th state tournament appearance since 2010.
  • The Tritons are searching for their third state title in program history (2012, 2023).
  • The WIAA state hockey tournament begins next Thursday in Madison; the state championships will be Saturday.
