Notre Dame heading back to state hockey tournament after knocking off Bay Port

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (NBC 26) — The defending state champions are still alive in their chase for a second straight WIAA hockey championship.
Notre Dame defeated conference rival and top-seeded Bay Port in Friday night's sectional final, securing a berth in next weekend's state tournament.
- Notre Dame won the game 2-0.
- The No. 1 seed Pirates had beaten the Tritons in both regular season matchups.
- This is Notre Dame's 11th state tournament appearance since 2010.
- The Tritons are searching for their third state title in program history (2012, 2023).
- The WIAA state hockey tournament begins next Thursday in Madison; the state championships will be Saturday.