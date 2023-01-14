Notre Dame girls win 12th straight, De Pere boys remain undefeated

In a Fox River Classic conference battle, the De Pere Redbirds boys basketball team (12-0, 9-0) steamrolled Sheboygan North (9-3,4-3) by a score of 75-44 to remain undefeated on the season.

Junior big-man Will Hornseth had a team-high 19 points and had 5 rebounds for De Pere and teammate, senior guard John Kinziger finished with 18 points and 6 assists.

Over at Notre Dame Academy for another FRCC matchup, the Tritons (12-1, 8-0) girls basketball team dominated Green Bay Southwest (7-6, 5-4) 88-39 to win their 12th game in a row.