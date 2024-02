DE PERE — The (20-1,16-0) Notre Dame Academy Tritons cruised past the (16-6,14-2) De Pere Redbirds 82-47 to remain undefeated in conference play.

After the Redbirds tied the game at five, Notre Dame went on a 6-0 run and never looked back.

With the victory, the Tritons are in the drivers seat to win their third straight FRCC title.

See the highlights and post-game interviews in the video attached to the article.