New Era for Neenah: Ashton Van Beek takes the helm as Rockets quarterback

NEENAH (NBC 26) — After winning a share of the FVA crown in 2024, the Neenah Rockets football team has some big shoes to fill in 2025.

Junior quarterback Ashton Van Beek has seen playing time on varsity since he was a freshman, patiently waiting for his opportunity to take over as the team's quarterback. Now he gets to do so.

“Last year I just liked helping out,” said Van Beek, who played wide receiver in 2024. “I can do whatever to help the team. It’s a blessing.”

Van Beek has seen varsity playing time at quarterback before, in his freshman season he appeared in 10 games filling in for the now-graduated Evan Vanevenhoven.

According to Rockets head coach Steve Jung, Van Beek does all the little things on and off the gridiron that make his teammates buy into him as a leader as he steps into his new role.

“He’s the last kid to leave the field,” Jung said. “Whether it’s working on his skills or cleaning up the field. He cleans the field up every day and he’s the last one to leave the locker room because he wants to make sure the locker room is clean.”

“Getting out early, starting up early, getting out late – always just working,” Van Beek said of his commitment to the sport.

Because of his relentless work ethic, his team has full faith that he can seamlessly take over the offense.

“He’s a really versatile dude,” senior running back Brock Hoehne said. “He’s so fast. Strong. He knows where the ball is going every single time and he’s just going to be a weapon this year on offense.”

Having played multiple positions, Van Beek knows the offense inside and out, which doesn’t just help him but also benefits his teammates.

“He knows everything,” junior running back Cooper Sieck said. “He’s been there the last three years. If you ever have questions, he usually knows what you’re doing and tells you what to do, and he’s always picking you up if you make a bad play.”

Hoehne and Sieck have big shoes to fill as they take over for Grant Dean, who is now playing for the Wisconsin Badgers. Sieck had 28 rushes last year for 175 yards (6.2 yards per carry). Hoehne played linebacker last season.

“Brock’s just coming into his own and we’re excited about it,” Jung said. “He’s starting to hit the hole really well and he’s definitely reading it better. (Sieck is) super smart and really athletic.”

Together, these three must make up over 3,000 total yards of offense lost to graduation, and they know that if they can put in the work, the sky is the limit.

“I think we’re going to be really good. We’ve got some young guys, but we’ll teach them up and we’ll be really good,” Van Beek said.

The Rockets face a significant test in Week 1 when they host Muskego on Friday, August 22.