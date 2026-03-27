KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — One of the best high school softball programs in the history of Wisconsin is embracing a new chapter.

Longtime Kaukauna JV coach Kyle Dunphy is taking over the varsity program following the departure of Hall of Fame coach Tim Roehrig. Roehrig stepped down following last season after 27 seasons at the helm of the program.

"Considering the fact that Tim lost one game in the last four years, it is pretty daunting,” Dunphy said of taking over the job. “So, that's certainly the way that we started talking to the kids — the expectation is that this is Kaukauna softball, and we are here to win state titles.”

Hear from the Ghosts as they enter a new era in the video below:

New era for Kaukauna Softball: Head coach Kyle Dunphy takes the reins

Roehrig led the Ghosts to six state titles, including four in the last five years.

Now, for the first time in nearly three decades, he will no longer be coaching at Kaukauna. However, Dunphy said he’s a text or a phone call away to help if needed.

“Obviously he was one of the best coaches to coach all around, and he definitely will leave a big impact on the Kaukauna program for the rest of our lives,” senior center fielder Paige Bodenheimer, who earned first-team all-state honors last season said.

This season marks a significant change, as it will be the first since 2021 without a Meredith sister either on the mound or in the outfield.

“It’s kind of weird, but it’s also just a new beginning and kind of just a fresh start,” junior left fielder Lily Boyle said.

Dunphy, who has served as the junior varsity coach for the past decade, is more than familiar with the Kaukauna softball program. His players say that he is more relaxed than Roehrig, but there’s not much of a change.

“He really brings the fun to the program,” said senior catcher Taylor Federwitz. “I found this year it’s a little bit more enjoyable.”

Dunphy is more than ready for the task of keeping the Ghosts playing at a championship standard.

“It’s important that the expectation stays the same, and I don’t really foresee myself putting a lot of spin on much," Dunphy said. "It’s winning, so why reinvent the wheel?”

The Ghosts are already aware of skeptics who question whether this marks the beginning of a decline. However, with a roster returning four all-conference players and one all-state selection, winning a state championship remains the team’s primary goal.

“Obviously, every year,” Boyle said.

Kaukauna is scheduled to begin its season April 7 at Appleton East.