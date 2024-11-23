'Never a doubt': Bay Port wins first state title in program history

MADSION — First-year Bay Port head coach Steven Jorgenson had a message for his team early on in the 2024 season:

"Even when we were down and a lot of people counted us out — we dropped out of the rankings in Week 2 and never went back," Jorgenson said. "I remember telling these guys we will make people remember us in Madison and we believed that. We really did. There was never doubt in this group."

And he was right. Bay Port took down Muskego 25-18 to win their first state title in program history on Friday evening.

"It's just insane. It's such a surreal moment and to be the first ones — we as a program, we've been looking at that number that people put on TV all the time about no state championships and most wins without one, we ended that today," said Pirates senior defensive lineman Max Romenesko, who had a forced fumble that was recovered by his squad in the third quarter. "That's amazing."

The Pirates jumped out to a 14-0 lead thanks to two rushing touchdowns by junior running back Brady Moon in the first quarter. The first one was an 80-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. They really never looked back from there, despite the Warriors having a chance at the end to tie it up.

Moon shined with 244 rushing yards and three rushing TDs.

"We had so much confidence going into this game and even though everyone else doubted us and didn't think we would get here — we just had so much belief and so much faith in this team that we could get to this moment," Moon said.