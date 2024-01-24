Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Neenah's Allie Ziebell named McDonald's All-American

The 2024 McDonald's All-American game takes place in Houston at the Toyota Center on April 2 at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
Neenah's Allie Ziebell named McDonald's All-American
Posted at 10:30 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 23:36:52-05

NEENAH — The accolades keep racking up.

After winning a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Women’s World Cup with U19 Team-USA squad and winning Wisconsin Gatorade player of the year in 2023, add another accolade to the list.

Neenah senior guard Allie Ziebell was named a McDonald's All-American on Tuesday. The 2024 McDonald's All-American game takes place in Houston at the Toyota Center on April 2 at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The UCONN commit is averaging a whopping 28 points and 8 rebounds per game this season for the Rockets and is Neenah high school’s all-time leading scorer

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller