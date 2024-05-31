Mishicot softball seeks 'revenge' in 2024 state tournament

MISHICOT — It's been a magical 2024 softball season for Mishicot. They’re undefeated (29-0) on the year and booked another trip to the Division 3 state tournament down in Madison, but after losing in the first round of the state tournament last year, this team is eyeing a much deeper run.

“Making it (to Madison for state) is the big thing,” said Mishicot junior catcher Kasey Brouchoud. “Making it to the championship game is great, but just knowing that you pushed yourself hard enough to make it there is just great.”

Mishicot is no stranger to making it to Madison under head coach Dawn Shimek. They’ve done so in 6 of the last 10 seasons, winning the Division 4 crown in 2021. Last year they lost to Mayville in the semifinal.

“Last year we got cut a little short. this year i’m just ready to go back and get revenge – if you want to say that,” said junior pitcher Kiran Sanford.

Shimek knows what it takes to win it all and as for how this team year’s team can end up with some hardware:

“When you have 8 seniors, they have a goal and they’re leading the team,” Shimek said. “Kiran (Sanford) pitching. Just that drive and desire. Being there last year, knowing what it’s like we’re hoping we have two more games left.

You just heard a few reasons, a big one is Sanford pitching. The junior stepped up in the biggest way, throwing a no hitter, striking out 18 batters in their sectional final win over Peshtigo.

“Once I get the first one down it’s just go on from there,” Sanford said. “Especially after that first inning I got three straight down, after that I was like yeah we’re good, we got this.”

What’s crazy, is that Sanford, just a junior, didn’t start one game on the mound for Mishicot last year. Now senior Cora Stodola was their ace, but Sanford took over the role earlier this season.

“She has a rise, she has a drop, she can control where the ball goes and she pitches in the upper 60’s. A lot of girls have a hard time hitting that,” Shimek said.

Sanford has a handful of no-hitters this season and her success comes as no surprise to her battery-mate.

“I saw a new intensity with her and you could just kind of tell this was the season. She had it coming. She just had it and she was ready to go.”

Now behind this team has about a week off to prepare for state.

“I think this next week of practice just stay focused and keep grinding how we always do. Keep showing up and just keep the mentality in our minds that we’re not done,” said Brouchoud.

