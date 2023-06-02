Mishicot returns to state tournament 2 years after championship

GILLETT, Wis. (NBC 26) — Mishicot turned the tables on Peshtigo Thursday, blanking the previously-unbeaten Bulldogs 6-0 en route to a WIAA sectional championship.

Prior to Thursday's state qualifier, Peshtigo hadn't allowed a single run in the playoffs. This time, it was Mishicot pitching the shutout, as junior pitcher Cora Stodola fired a complete game shutout, striking out 10 batters along the way.

Mishicot will now look for its second state championship in the last three years. They previously won the Division 4 title in 2021.

The WIAA state softball tournament begins next Thursday, June 8 at Goodman Diamond on the UW-Madison campus. Kaukauna, Oshkosh West, Freedom and Oakfield also qualified.