MENASHA (NBC 26) — Calder Stadium has been a place that has had a lot of great football memories.

Unfortunately, it was struck hard by the tornado on Monday.

The varsity football team knows they will have a season of some sort, it just won’t be played at Calder. Right now, their focus is helping the city they love pick up the pieces.

“My daughter was showing me pictures of Calder,” said Menasha head coach Jeramie Korth. “I'm like, no, that's not Calder. I said, that can't be Calder.”

While head coach Jeramie Korth saw pictures while he was out of town at his cabin of the storm’s devastation, Menasha junior offensive lineman Noah Kiley, who works for the school district, was in a building right behind the visitor bleachers.

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Menasha football helps community clean up after tornado

“It sounded like a train was going right through it,” Kiley said. “(Afterwards) As soon as we saw Calder, it's like this is our second home, so like we all saw it and just got crushed.”

Kiley then started going down the street helping those impacted.

“The whole group of us went and started just taking the garage apart and getting out the car and sweeping away all the glass from their windows that broke,” Kiley said about helping out a community member.

Korth says his players lined up to help clean up the stadium Tuesday morning, but he told them to go help their families and community.

“I just hope that people are able to rebuild and get back on their feet again because you know I think that our community is a strong community but people got to be able to get some help and get back on their feet again.”

Many schools have reached out to help out and De Pere head coach Ben Strickland came down to help Korth do a little bit of cleaning around the stadium.

“Everybody's just kind of reaching out and just trying to pitch in and trying to see how they can help,” Korth said. “I'm pulling out all the equipment and finding it over in people's yards. We've got cans over here. We've got this over here, tackling wheels (found) two blocks over.”

The football team has been hard at work to help the clean up, many were out at Doty Island on Tuesday. And no matter where they play their games this year, they hope they can be a bright light for the community on Friday nights.

“We have something to play for. We have to like we already play for our community and our community shows up to our games, but like, it like puts an extra like something there we're like we really got to show up for our community.”

