Marinette girls basketball seniors have 'left their mark' with back-to-back NEC titles

MARINETTE — Last year, the Marinette girls basketball team said it was “literally unreal” as they took home their first conference crown in program history.

Now, they've done it again, winning back to back North Eastern conference titles and this years senior believes it has started a new standard for classes to come.

"That's kind of what we wanted to do – just leave our mark on the program,” senior Chloe Seymour said.

"As a coach you feel like with this group every time you step onto this court you have an opportunity to win,” head coach Zac Barker said.

The Marines have nine seniors in total and Bryanna Torkko, Riley Kieffer and Seymour have played significant minutes since they were freshmen.

Since that trio were sophomores, they've led the team to a winning record each year. This comes after the program had gone more than 20 years without a winning season.

"Marinette basketball has had a stereotype and to kind of break that and be different and prove we are that kind of team, it's something special,” senior Regan Hermanson said.

"This is probably one of the biggest programs we've ever had just in my four years,” Seymour said. “It's great to see more girls become interested in basketball."

Described as one in a million, the girls credit Barker, who is in his sixth year at the helm.

"He always has a quick plan for us and motivates us and pushes us and he always says, 'no matter what I'm proud of you guys,'” Kieffer said. “No matter what we do, we always know he's going to be proud of us."

They say the success all starts by being "pests" on defense. The Marines run a full court press nearly the entire game.

"We always throw teams off,” said sophomore Liz Wade. “They're like maybe they'll come out in it, but for a whole game, it's really unheard of."

While making program history is great, they say they have their sights set beyond a conference title.

"Our goal this season was to make it further in the playoffs than we have before,” Kieffer said.

The (19-4,15-2) Marines can win the NEC outright with a win over Fox Valley Lutheran, or a (18-5,14-3) Freedom loss on Thursday night.