Little Chute takes down Luxemburg-Casco to win at least a share of NEC crown

LUXEMBURG — It was a battle of two teams undefeated in North Eastern conference play, in the end (7-1,6-0) Little Chute took down (7-1,5-1) Luxemburg-Casco 42-27.

With the victory over the Spartans, Little Chute won at least a share of the North Eastern Conference title with one game to go in the regular season. They can win it outright with a win over Two Rivers at home next Friday.

"We gotta enjoy this, it's great to have a share of it, but we don't really want to share it — we want to take the whole thing," said Mustangs head coach Mark Krommenacker, who is in his first year at the helm of the program.

The Mustangs had 5 rushing touchdowns on the evening. Junior QB Jaden Hermsen shined bright, with three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown. Tyler Hietpas and Reece Joten also had touchdown runs as well.