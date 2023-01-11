Watch Now
Little Chute holds off FVL to maintain first place in NEC

The Mustangs fended off a late rally from the Foxes to hang on for a 58-55 win. The Neenah girls also beat Kaukauna in a battle of state-ranked teams.
Posted at 10:26 PM, Jan 10, 2023
High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 10 are listed below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alma/Pepin 45, Glenwood City 39

Altoona 67, Amery 46

Athens 81, Chequamegon 64

Auburndale 55, Edgar 22

Baldwin-Woodville 48, Saint Croix Central 42

Bay Port 76, Green Bay Preble 62

Beaver Dam 53, Watertown 46

Bloomer 59, Spooner 32

Brillion 89, Shiocton 71

Brookfield Central 79, Germantown 63

Bruce 69, Flambeau 45

Cambridge 80, Monticello 55

Cashton 74, New Lisbon 42

Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Lourdes Academy 36

Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63

Crivitz 49, Coleman 42

D.C. Everest 73, Chippewa Falls 67

Darlington 72, River Valley 35

De Pere 75, Green Bay Southwest 38

Delavan-Darien 67, Whitewater 41

Dodgeville 54, Evansville 42

Eastbrook Academy 69, Chesterton 52

Edgerton 72, Lake Mills 70

Edgewood 66, Monroe 52

Fall River 68, Rio 34

Fond du Lac 72, Oshkosh West 42

Franklin 52, Kenosha Indian Trail 41

Hartford Union 77, West Bend West 62

Homestead 67, Grafton 61

Horicon 77, Valley Christian 23

Iowa-Grant 70, Cassville 38

Kaukauna 71, Neenah 62

Kenosha Tremper 61, Kenosha Bradford 49

Kickapoo 51, Weston 40

Kiel 69, Kewaskum 51

Kimberly 75, Appleton East 51

La Crosse Central 76, Menomonie 44

Lake Country Lutheran 75, University School of Milwaukee 53

Lake Holcombe 75, Cornell 57

Little Chute 58, Fox Valley Lutheran 55

Luther 82, Arcadia 70

Marathon 85, Assumption 54

Marquette University 84, Menomonee Falls 53

Marshfield 59, Stevens Point 42

Martin Luther 58, Shoreland Lutheran 47

Mauston 54, Tomah 45

Medford Area 69, Mosinee 65

Menominee, Mich. 76, Gibraltar 59

Merrill 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 66

Monona Grove 74, Milton 71

New London 68, Winneconne 64, OT

Newman Catholic 81, Stratford 63

Niagara 48, Suring 46

Northland Pines 57, Lakeland 39

Notre Dame 57, Sheboygan South 43

Oakfield 61, Hustisford 46

Oconto 55, Manawa 54

Omro 67, Lomira 42

Oneida Nation 67, Gillett 51

Oostburg 64, Manitowoc Lutheran 56

Oregon 81, Mount Horeb 76, OT

Osceola 68, Somerset 57

Pardeeville 67, Cambria-Friesland 36

Peshtigo 75, Green Bay West 46

Pittsville 74, Greenwood 29

Plymouth 85, Menasha 59

Port Edwards 62, Marion 44

Portage 63, Reedsburg Area 44

Potosi 68, Lancaster 59

Prescott 85, Ellsworth 56

Pulaski 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 58

Racine Case 66, Racine Horlick 59

River Falls 56, La Crosse Logan 49

Royall 72, Brookwood 30

Saint Thomas More 68, Catholic Central 40

Sauk Prairie 71, Baraboo 50

Seymour 52, Green Bay East 26

Sheboygan North 79, Ashwaubenon 65

Siren 44, Northwood 41

Southwestern 60, Belmont 20

St. Marys Springs 92, Mayville 62

Stockbridge 56, Tigerton 33

Stoughton 62, Fort Atkinson 50

The Prairie School 71, Racine Lutheran 59

Unity 77, Frederic 46

Watertown Luther Prep 53, Saint Francis 46

Waukesha South 73, Hamilton 68

Waukesha West 64, Waterford 48

Waunakee 58, DeForest 55

Waupaca 77, Luxemburg-Casco 70

Wausau West 58, Wausau East 49

Wautoma 86, Ripon 73

Wauwatosa West 65, Brookfield East 45

Webster 54, Clear Lake 45

West Allis Central 80, Waukesha North 73

West Bend East 50, Whitefish Bay 47

West Salem 100, Viroqua 31

Whitehall 73, Mondovi 67

Whitnall 73, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30

Williams Bay 61, Palmyra-Eagle 40

Wisconsin Dells 73, Westby 50

Wisconsin Heights 56, Lodi 45

Wisconsin Lutheran 65, Arrowhead 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abbotsford 53, Tomahawk 26

Alma/Pepin 51, Whitehall 48

Almond-Bancroft 49, Pacelli 33

Antigo 52, Rhinelander 49

Badger 61, Waterford 41

Barneveld 38, Black Hawk 32

Bay Port 69, Green Bay Preble 54

Cambridge 51, Marshall 50

Cameron 61, Spooner 30

Catholic Memorial 76, University School of Milwaukee 46

Cedar Grove-Belgium 63, Hilbert 40

Cedarburg 79, Slinger 46

City, Mich. 51, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 33

Clinton 57, Whitewater 56

Colfax 60, Elmwood/Plum City 27

Columbus 57, Lodi 52

Cuba City 55, Mineral Point 49

De Pere 32, Green Bay Southwest 27

De Pere 45, Ashwaubenon 29

DeForest 66, Oconomowoc 52

Durand 74, Mondovi 36

Edgar 73, Spencer 34

Elk Mound 65, Spring Valley 21

Elkhorn Area 60, Wilmot Union 40

Fall Creek 59, Stanley-Boyd 23

Fennimore 60, Riverdale 41

Fort Atkinson 68, Baraboo 61

Freedom 52, Kewaskum 43

Germantown 94, Brookfield Central 63

Gibraltar 61, Sturgeon Bay 49

Gilman 48, Greenwood 32

Hartford Union 67, West Bend West 40

Highland 54, Ithaca 41

Hillsboro 50, Adams-Friendship 23

Homestead 63, Grafton 48

Hortonville 73, Appleton North 33

Hurley 65, Solon Springs 54

Iola-Scandinavia 47, Shiocton 35

Iowa-Grant 42, Southwestern 34

Janesville Craig 62, Middleton 42

Kenosha Bradford 51, Kenosha Tremper 48

Kewaunee 56, Southern Door 54

Kimberly 65, Appleton East 63

Lake Holcombe 56, Cornell 46

Lourdes Academy 60, Central Wisconsin Christian 33

Luxemburg-Casco 53, Valders 43

Manitowoc Lincoln 50, Pulaski 47

Martin Luther 58, Shoreland Lutheran 28

McDonell Central 70, Cadott 45

Medford Area 69, Mosinee 65

Merrill 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 38

Neenah 69, Kaukauna 41

Neillsville 56, Columbus Catholic 30

Northland Lutheran 59, Bowler 47

Notre Dame 89, Sheboygan South 16

Oak Creek 62, Racine Park 22

Onalaska 48, Prairie du Chien 45

Oostburg 53, Reedsville 23

Oshkosh North 66, Appleton West 27

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Bloomer 43

Owen-Withee 25, Loyal 23

Pardeeville 70, Dodgeland 30

Peshtigo 57, Oconto 47

Pewaukee 77, Milton 35

Platteville 67, Monroe 32

Prairie Farm 79, New Auburn 25

Racine Case 58, Racine Horlick 45

Reedsburg Area 70, Richland Center 37

Regis 78, Thorp 39

Saint Thomas More 69, Catholic Central 33

Salam School 43, Eastbrook Academy 20

Seymour 49, Little Chute 17

Sheboygan Area Luth. 42, Howards Grove 29

Sheboygan Falls 45, Roncalli 35

Sheboygan North 47, Ashwaubenon 44

Shell Lake 52, Luck 19

Siren 53, Northwood 23

South Shore 59, Drummond 50

Stevens Point 44, Marshfield 41

Stoughton 43, Mukwonago 41

Tomah 64, Mauston 44

Tri-County 45, Port Edwards 32

Unity 40, Frederic 28

University Lake 34, Cristo Rey Jesuit 15

Valley Christian 37, Horicon 30

Verona Area 90, Madison La Follette 43

Waterloo 51, Wisconsin Heights 37

Waukesha West 56, Greenfield 39

Wausau West 77, Wausau East 26

Wauwatosa East 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 50

Westosha Central 46, Delavan-Darien 43

Whitefish Bay 56, West Bend East 45

Winneconne 59, Clintonville 47

Wisconsin Dells 57, River Valley 23

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Amherst 30

Wonewoc-Center 45, Weston 22

