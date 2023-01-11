Little Chute holds off FVL to maintain first place in NEC

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 10 are listed below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alma/Pepin 45, Glenwood City 39
Altoona 67, Amery 46
Athens 81, Chequamegon 64
Auburndale 55, Edgar 22
Baldwin-Woodville 48, Saint Croix Central 42
Bay Port 76, Green Bay Preble 62
Beaver Dam 53, Watertown 46
Bloomer 59, Spooner 32
Brillion 89, Shiocton 71
Brookfield Central 79, Germantown 63
Bruce 69, Flambeau 45
Cambridge 80, Monticello 55
Cashton 74, New Lisbon 42
Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Lourdes Academy 36
Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63
Crivitz 49, Coleman 42
D.C. Everest 73, Chippewa Falls 67
Darlington 72, River Valley 35
De Pere 75, Green Bay Southwest 38
Delavan-Darien 67, Whitewater 41
Dodgeville 54, Evansville 42
Eastbrook Academy 69, Chesterton 52
Edgerton 72, Lake Mills 70
Edgewood 66, Monroe 52
Fall River 68, Rio 34
Fond du Lac 72, Oshkosh West 42
Franklin 52, Kenosha Indian Trail 41
Hartford Union 77, West Bend West 62
Homestead 67, Grafton 61
Horicon 77, Valley Christian 23
Iowa-Grant 70, Cassville 38
Kaukauna 71, Neenah 62
Kenosha Tremper 61, Kenosha Bradford 49
Kickapoo 51, Weston 40
Kiel 69, Kewaskum 51
Kimberly 75, Appleton East 51
La Crosse Central 76, Menomonie 44
Lake Country Lutheran 75, University School of Milwaukee 53
Lake Holcombe 75, Cornell 57
Little Chute 58, Fox Valley Lutheran 55
Luther 82, Arcadia 70
Marathon 85, Assumption 54
Marquette University 84, Menomonee Falls 53
Marshfield 59, Stevens Point 42
Martin Luther 58, Shoreland Lutheran 47
Mauston 54, Tomah 45
Medford Area 69, Mosinee 65
Menominee, Mich. 76, Gibraltar 59
Merrill 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 66
Monona Grove 74, Milton 71
New London 68, Winneconne 64, OT
Newman Catholic 81, Stratford 63
Niagara 48, Suring 46
Northland Pines 57, Lakeland 39
Notre Dame 57, Sheboygan South 43
Oakfield 61, Hustisford 46
Oconto 55, Manawa 54
Omro 67, Lomira 42
Oneida Nation 67, Gillett 51
Oostburg 64, Manitowoc Lutheran 56
Oregon 81, Mount Horeb 76, OT
Osceola 68, Somerset 57
Pardeeville 67, Cambria-Friesland 36
Peshtigo 75, Green Bay West 46
Pittsville 74, Greenwood 29
Plymouth 85, Menasha 59
Port Edwards 62, Marion 44
Portage 63, Reedsburg Area 44
Potosi 68, Lancaster 59
Prescott 85, Ellsworth 56
Pulaski 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 58
Racine Case 66, Racine Horlick 59
River Falls 56, La Crosse Logan 49
Royall 72, Brookwood 30
Saint Thomas More 68, Catholic Central 40
Sauk Prairie 71, Baraboo 50
Seymour 52, Green Bay East 26
Sheboygan North 79, Ashwaubenon 65
Siren 44, Northwood 41
Southwestern 60, Belmont 20
St. Marys Springs 92, Mayville 62
Stockbridge 56, Tigerton 33
Stoughton 62, Fort Atkinson 50
The Prairie School 71, Racine Lutheran 59
Unity 77, Frederic 46
Watertown Luther Prep 53, Saint Francis 46
Waukesha South 73, Hamilton 68
Waukesha West 64, Waterford 48
Waunakee 58, DeForest 55
Waupaca 77, Luxemburg-Casco 70
Wausau West 58, Wausau East 49
Wautoma 86, Ripon 73
Wauwatosa West 65, Brookfield East 45
Webster 54, Clear Lake 45
West Allis Central 80, Waukesha North 73
West Bend East 50, Whitefish Bay 47
West Salem 100, Viroqua 31
Whitehall 73, Mondovi 67
Whitnall 73, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30
Williams Bay 61, Palmyra-Eagle 40
Wisconsin Dells 73, Westby 50
Wisconsin Heights 56, Lodi 45
Wisconsin Lutheran 65, Arrowhead 59
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abbotsford 53, Tomahawk 26
Alma/Pepin 51, Whitehall 48
Almond-Bancroft 49, Pacelli 33
Antigo 52, Rhinelander 49
Badger 61, Waterford 41
Barneveld 38, Black Hawk 32
Bay Port 69, Green Bay Preble 54
Cambridge 51, Marshall 50
Cameron 61, Spooner 30
Catholic Memorial 76, University School of Milwaukee 46
Cedar Grove-Belgium 63, Hilbert 40
Cedarburg 79, Slinger 46
City, Mich. 51, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 33
Clinton 57, Whitewater 56
Colfax 60, Elmwood/Plum City 27
Columbus 57, Lodi 52
Cuba City 55, Mineral Point 49
De Pere 32, Green Bay Southwest 27
De Pere 45, Ashwaubenon 29
DeForest 66, Oconomowoc 52
Durand 74, Mondovi 36
Edgar 73, Spencer 34
Elk Mound 65, Spring Valley 21
Elkhorn Area 60, Wilmot Union 40
Fall Creek 59, Stanley-Boyd 23
Fennimore 60, Riverdale 41
Fort Atkinson 68, Baraboo 61
Freedom 52, Kewaskum 43
Germantown 94, Brookfield Central 63
Gibraltar 61, Sturgeon Bay 49
Gilman 48, Greenwood 32
Hartford Union 67, West Bend West 40
Highland 54, Ithaca 41
Hillsboro 50, Adams-Friendship 23
Homestead 63, Grafton 48
Hortonville 73, Appleton North 33
Hurley 65, Solon Springs 54
Iola-Scandinavia 47, Shiocton 35
Iowa-Grant 42, Southwestern 34
Janesville Craig 62, Middleton 42
Kenosha Bradford 51, Kenosha Tremper 48
Kewaunee 56, Southern Door 54
Kimberly 65, Appleton East 63
Lake Holcombe 56, Cornell 46
Lourdes Academy 60, Central Wisconsin Christian 33
Luxemburg-Casco 53, Valders 43
Manitowoc Lincoln 50, Pulaski 47
Martin Luther 58, Shoreland Lutheran 28
McDonell Central 70, Cadott 45
Medford Area 69, Mosinee 65
Merrill 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 38
Neenah 69, Kaukauna 41
Neillsville 56, Columbus Catholic 30
Northland Lutheran 59, Bowler 47
Notre Dame 89, Sheboygan South 16
Oak Creek 62, Racine Park 22
Onalaska 48, Prairie du Chien 45
Oostburg 53, Reedsville 23
Oshkosh North 66, Appleton West 27
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Bloomer 43
Owen-Withee 25, Loyal 23
Pardeeville 70, Dodgeland 30
Peshtigo 57, Oconto 47
Pewaukee 77, Milton 35
Platteville 67, Monroe 32
Prairie Farm 79, New Auburn 25
Racine Case 58, Racine Horlick 45
Reedsburg Area 70, Richland Center 37
Regis 78, Thorp 39
Saint Thomas More 69, Catholic Central 33
Salam School 43, Eastbrook Academy 20
Seymour 49, Little Chute 17
Sheboygan Area Luth. 42, Howards Grove 29
Sheboygan Falls 45, Roncalli 35
Sheboygan North 47, Ashwaubenon 44
Shell Lake 52, Luck 19
Siren 53, Northwood 23
South Shore 59, Drummond 50
Stevens Point 44, Marshfield 41
Stoughton 43, Mukwonago 41
Tomah 64, Mauston 44
Tri-County 45, Port Edwards 32
Unity 40, Frederic 28
University Lake 34, Cristo Rey Jesuit 15
Valley Christian 37, Horicon 30
Verona Area 90, Madison La Follette 43
Waterloo 51, Wisconsin Heights 37
Waukesha West 56, Greenfield 39
Wausau West 77, Wausau East 26
Wauwatosa East 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 50
Westosha Central 46, Delavan-Darien 43
Whitefish Bay 56, West Bend East 45
Winneconne 59, Clintonville 47
Wisconsin Dells 57, River Valley 23
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Amherst 30
Wonewoc-Center 45, Weston 22