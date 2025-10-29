Little Chute football thrives under new head coach Krommenacker’s energetic leadership and familiar staff

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Little Chute High School football team lost its first game with its new head coach, Mark Krommenacker, but since then the (9-1) Mustangs have hit their stride, winning nine in a row.

And Krommenacker will be the first to tell you — he wouldn’t be successful without the pieces around him.

“I love how it’s all come together coaching with these new guys that I just met this year and the guys that I brought over. I think it’s been awesome, and yeah, I’ve been having a lot of fun,” said Krommenacker.

After six years as the Mustangs’ head coach, Ted Evers stepped down after last season because he felt it was time, despite never finishing a season below .500.

“I was tired, and I felt like, you know what, maybe the program could use a fresh perspective,” said Evers, who also played for Little Chute in high school.

In came Krommenacker, who had been at the helm of Appleton East. Players and assistant coaches say he brings the energy they were missing — especially after recently winning the North Eastern Conference title.

“I’m just passionate about it,” Krommenacker said about coaching. “Just bringing energy to practice, whether it’s blasting music at practice or anything we can do to provide energy.”

He brought two coaches along with him and Krommenacker decided to keep most of Evers’ assistants, including Evers as offensive line coach. Evers said he’s forever grateful to be given the chance to stay.

“It’s a lot less stress, and it’s just football. I love it,” said Evers.

“I wouldn’t have been in football if it wasn’t for Ted, so it’s great that he sticks around,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Gavin Mcinnis.

“Having those guys is huge,” Krommenacker said. “They’ve been around, they know how good this conference is. They know what people are going to do, and they can prepare us for some things. We can also make adjustments, bring in some new ideas, and implement some stuff. Seeing it all come together has been fun.”

Krommenacker also said that having Evers around allows him to focus on coaching and not on small issues like shoulder pads and helmets.

“Let’s me just focus on football,” he said. “Let’s me focus on important things — the kids — and I appreciate that more than I can say. That’s why I think things are heading in the right direction.”

Congrats to Mark Krommenacker of Little Chute High School on being named Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week!@NFLFoundation pic.twitter.com/6GmPAZXlpm — Packers Give Back (@PackersOutreach) October 22, 2025

With all the success the Mustangs are having, Krommenacker was recently named the Green Bay Packers Coach of the Week. However, he’s quick to say it’s an award for the team, not just for him.

“I’m not surprised that he’s deflecting that praise, but he deserves a lot of it because he has really energized our football program,” said Evers.

Krommenacker and his No. 2 seed Little Chute squad look to make it 10 wins in a row this Friday when they face No. 6 seed West Salem in Level 2 of the Division 4 playoffs.

