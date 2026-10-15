Legendary Kaukauna wrestling coach Jeff Matczak retires after 34-year career

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — One of Wisconsin high school wrestling’s most decorated coaches is retiring.

Longtime Kaukauna High School head wrestling coach Jeff Matczak is retiring after 34 years leading the program, the school announced on Facebook Thursday.

During Matczak’s tenure, Kaukauna won 28 Fox Valley Association championships and 10 state titles, including an active streak of six in a row that began in 2021.

Kaukauna has also lost just two FVA matches since 1999. Matczak finishes his coaching career with a 91% winning percentage.

"While these accomplishments and statistics are astounding, Jeff’s greatest legacy goes far beyond wins, championships and records," the school said in a statement. "His mission has always been to use the sport of wrestling to develop better people."

"Through discipline, hard work, commitment, and relationships, Coach Matczak has positively impacted countless student-athletes and families throughout the Kaukauna community," the statement continued.

Kaukauna is now accepting applications for its next head wrestling coach.