Kimberly girls take down Hortonville in star-studded battle of top 5 teams

In a battle of star-studded top-five teams, the No. 5 Kimberly girls held off No. 3 Hortonville for a 73-68 win Friday night.

Kimberly knocks off Hortonville 73-68 in a hard fought battle in the FVA! S/O to Emily for getting the Jolly Good post game interview with @ProductionsW7! We are back in action tomorrow when we take on De Pere at home! pic.twitter.com/xCbuAXrlqR — Kimberly Girls Basketball (@GBBKimberly) December 9, 2023

The Papermakers improve to 3-1 on the season while the Polar Bears drop to 2-3 after a difficult early-season schedule. Hortonville star forward Kallie Peppler returned for Friday's game; Peppler, a UW-Milwaukee commit, had been out since last season with a knee injury.

The Polar Bears boys team took down Kimberly 67-51 in the first half of Friday's doubleheader. Junior guard Riley Mueller and sophomore forward Ethan Joling combined for 45 points in the win.

