Kimberly girls take down Hortonville in star-studded battle of top 5 teams

The Papermakers took the lead with a halftime buzzer-beater and never looked back, taking down the Polar Bears 73-68.
Posted at 10:22 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 23:22:02-05

In a battle of star-studded top-five teams, the No. 5 Kimberly girls held off No. 3 Hortonville for a 73-68 win Friday night.

The Papermakers improve to 3-1 on the season while the Polar Bears drop to 2-3 after a difficult early-season schedule. Hortonville star forward Kallie Peppler returned for Friday's game; Peppler, a UW-Milwaukee commit, had been out since last season with a knee injury.

The Polar Bears boys team took down Kimberly 67-51 in the first half of Friday's doubleheader. Junior guard Riley Mueller and sophomore forward Ethan Joling combined for 45 points in the win.

