KIEL — It had been a long wait for the (23-0,13-0) Kiel Raiders, 23 years to be exact since they won their last conference title.

With a 64-46 win over (19-3, 11-2) Brillion on Friday night, Kiel took home the Eastern Wisconsin conference.

Raiders all-time leading scorer Pierce Arenz scored a team-high 20 points.

(19-4,14-0) Southern Door took home the Packerland conference with an 82-61 win over (15-7,12-2) Kewaunee.

