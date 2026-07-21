KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — High school football teams around Wisconsin are already hitting the practice field preparing for the 2026 season, and Kewaunee, the 2025 Packerland Conference champion, looks to reload.

"We're really pumped," said junior tight end and outside linebacker Dane Harrell. "We've been putting a lot of work in this offseason. The whole team has, and I'm excited to see where it takes us."

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Kewaunee High School football reloading for 2026 after Packerland title

Like every team, the Storm lost key pieces to graduation. On offense, junior Diesel Bosdeck is stepping in at quarterback. He replaces Brett Paulsen, who shined for the program after amassing more than 3,000 yards of total offense and scoring 47 touchdowns last season.

"When the guy in front of you has had some very good success and made some runs in the playoffs, that definitely adds a little bit of pressure," Storm head coach Randy Charles said. "But I know Diesel is definitely — he's a great athlete himself and he's willing to take on that challenge and is looking forward to it."

With Bosdeck, the offense might look a little different and a bit more pass-heavy. It helps that he will have returning starters up front protecting him.

"We've got four guys coming back on the offensive line," Charles said. "I think those are definitely going to be some guys we're going to look to make some plays. You know, they got some experience, so you're looking to hit the ground running."

The team has been in good hands under Charles. The Storm have won the conference five times and posted a winning season in eight of his 10 years at the helm. He said the key to their success is adapting.

"Adapting to the team that you have right now and doing what's best for them and not getting stuck on the, 'Well, it worked for us 15-20 years ago, this should lead to our success,'" Charles said.

"I think he really pushes us every day and instills the ideas of perfection and then the one game at a time, just trying to be perfect every play," Bosdeck said. "And I think that's one thing, and everybody likes to play for him."

The Storm kick off their season against Fox Valley Lutheran on Aug. 21.

