Kaukauna takes down Hortonville in battle of top 5 girls basketball teams

The No. 5 Kaukauna girls basketball team handed No. 3 Hortonville its first loss and improved to 8-0 with a 70-59 win over the Polar Bears Friday night. The Galloping Ghosts led by double digits early in the second half before Hortonville stormed back to briefly take a 48-47 lead lead, but Kaukauna outscored them 23-11 to close out the game and get the win.

The Kimberly and Xavier boys teams also won Friday night. Other scores from across the state are listed below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 92, Tri-County 22

Amherst 59, Iola-Scandinavia 34

Appleton West 66, Appleton North 63

Aquinas 63, La Crosse Logan 40

Auburndale 57, Newman Catholic 49

Barneveld 57, Albany 37

Bay Port 88, Ashwaubenon 83, OT

Belleville 74, Lake Mills 67

Berlin 46, Kewaskum 24

Bloomer 57, Regis 54

Brookfield Central 62, Brookfield East 58

Burlington 81, Westosha Central 61

Campbellsport 49, Mayville 38

Cassville 60, Belmont 37

Cedar Grove-Belgium 55, Living Word Lutheran 48

Cedarburg 68, Southern Door 60

Chequamegon 50, Phillips 40

Clear Lake 40, Shell Lake 36

Clinton 73, Brodhead 65

Clintonville 61, Marinette 35

Colby 76, Gilman 28

Columbus 62, Wisconsin Dells 50

Columbus Catholic 59, Neillsville 36

Cudahy 63, Brown Deer 51

De Pere 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 56

Denmark 53, Luxemburg-Casco 46

East Troy 64, Evansville 51

Eau Claire North 68, New Richmond 55

Edgerton 62, Turner 51

Edgewood 69, Stoughton 60

Fall Creek 52, Stanley-Boyd 31

Fond du Lac 68, Appleton East 61

Green Bay Southwest 71, Pulaski 49

Greenfield 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 72

Hartford Union 62, Slinger 58

Highland 61, Shullsburg 36

Homestead 85, Port Washington 44

Hortonville 83, Kaukauna 68

Ithaca 81, Kickapoo 53

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 61, Racine Lutheran 53

Kettle Moraine 91, Waukesha North 53

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Waupun 53

Kimberly 66, Oshkosh North 62

La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 32

Lakeland 43, Antigo 31

Little Chute 55, Freedom 31

Lomira 84, North Fond du Lac 67

Marathon 60, Stratford 35

Marquette University 66, Germantown 46

Marshfield 63, D.C. Everest 60

Martin Luther 78, Dominican 71

McFarland 68, Big Foot 50

Medford Area 57, Tomahawk 16

Melrose-Mindoro 51, Augusta 23

Menasha 46, Seymour 41

Messmer 97, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39

Milwaukee Juneau 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 60

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee Vincent 64

Monona Grove 47, Mount Horeb 46

Monticello 76, Juda 8

Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 53

Neenah 72, Waunakee 45

New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Greendale 60

New Berlin West 57, West Allis Central 49

New London 68, Green Bay East 36

Notre Dame 57, Green Bay Preble 50

Oconomowoc 69, Waukesha South 56

Owen-Withee 81, Greenwood 15

Pecatonica 56, Black Hawk 54

Plymouth 72, Ripon 64

Prescott 97, Amery 66

Rice Lake 69, Menomonie 48

River Ridge 66, Potosi 44

Saint Croix Central 74, Altoona 59

Sauk Prairie 61, Beaver Dam 55

Seneca 53, De Soto 29

Siren 54, Frederic 47

Somerset 77, Ellsworth 49

St. Marys Springs 90, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77

Stevens Point 57, Wausau West 29

Thorp 55, Cadott 49

Waterford 69, Elkhorn Area 41

Waupaca 62, Oconto Falls 58

Wauzeka-Steuben 89, La Farge 41

West Allis Nathan Hale 58, Menomonee Falls 51

West Bend East 61, West Bend West 52

Westfield Area 50, Nekoosa 45

Whitehall 73, Blair-Taylor 61

Wilmot Union 71, Delavan-Darien 38

Winneconne 70, Shiocton 51

Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Shorewood 33

Wrightstown 77, Fox Valley Lutheran 71

Xavier 65, West De Pere 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albany 53, Barneveld 50

Almond-Bancroft 50, Tri-County 28

Altoona 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 45

Appleton East 64, Fond du Lac 63

Arrowhead 58, Muskego 47

Belleville 49, Wisconsin Heights 47

Bonduel 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 11

Brillion 61, Valders 42

Brookfield Academy 82, Saint Francis 51

Brookfield East 64, Brookfield Central 27

Catholic Central 57, Messmer 8

Central Wisconsin Christian 45, Horicon 31

Clear Lake 56, Shell Lake 40

Colfax 61, Spring Valley 34

Columbus 53, Lakeside Lutheran 34

Cuba City 81, Riverdale 30

DeForest 61, La Crosse Central 54

Delavan-Darien 52, Burlington 48

Dominican 56, Martin Luther 38

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Reedsville 52

Fennimore 57, Southwestern 39

Freedom 62, Little Chute 16

Germantown 71, Milwaukee DSHA 39

Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 30

Greenfield 73, Milwaukee Lutheran 30

Gresham Community 51, Tigerton 19

Hillsboro 49, Cashton 31

Homestead 80, Port Washington 32

Howards Grove 74, Hilbert 16

Johnson Creek 52, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 51

Kaukauna 70, Hortonville 59

Kettle Moraine 75, Waukesha North 26

Kickapoo 46, Ithaca 23

Kimberly 42, Oshkosh North 39

Lena 59, Oneida Nation 53

Lourdes Academy 58, Oakfield 30

Luther 70, Viroqua 29

Madison Memorial 85, Madison West 24

Marinette 71, Clintonville 61, OT

Marshall 64, Waterloo 55

Marshfield 63, D.C. Everest 21

Medford Area 57, Tomahawk 16

Milw. Washington 50, Milwaukee Hamilton 15

Neenah 68, Oshkosh West 35

New Auburn 35, Clayton 33

New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 43

New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 34

Niagara 42, Gillett 39

Northwestern 55, Ashland 35

Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha South 28

Oconto 54, Kewaunee 39

Owen-Withee 62, Rib Lake 24

Pardeeville 61, Rio 60

Peshtigo 73, Gibraltar 57

Pewaukee 63, Pius XI Catholic 53

Phillips 75, Athens 66

Platteville 63, Lancaster 38

Prentice 67, Chequamegon 42

Randolph 63, Princeton/Green Lake 13

Random Lake 60, Kohler 57

River Falls 47, Baldwin-Woodville 38

River Ridge 42, Shullsburg 26

Sevastopol 53, Algoma 30

Seymour 61, Green Bay East 38

Siren 54, Frederic 37

South Shore 60, Solon Springs 46

Southern Door 76, Sturgeon Bay 37

Stevens Point 57, Wausau West 29

Suring 51, Crivitz 35

The Prairie School 80, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Three Lakes 55, Elcho 20

Verona Area 82, Madison East 42

Waukesha West 70, Mukwonago 36

Wautoma 32, Adams-Friendship 21

Wauzeka-Steuben 52, La Farge 40

West Bend West 68, West Bend East 56

West De Pere 61, Menasha 47

West Salem 49, Westby 34

Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 12

Whitnall 39, New Berlin West 36

Wisconsin Dells 57, Mauston 28

Wisconsin Lutheran 63, Shorewood 58

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 69, Menominee Indian 27