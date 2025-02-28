Kaukauna clips Fond du Lac Cardinals wings to win FVA title outright

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna came into Thursday night already holding a share of the FVA crown.

After taking down second-place Fond du Lac, who came into the night just one game back, 82-61, the Ghosts won it outright. It's their first Fox Valley Association title since 2016.

"Our league is so tough and we've talked to (the team) about the fact that it's only happened six times in my 30 years here, yet that's the second-most (FVA titles in that time)," said Ghosts head coach Michael Schalow. "The thing is that, embrace it, enjoy it, we're really proud. Its the first season, we've got another season to go that starts now tomorrow. But right now, we're going to enjoy this moment, enjoy what we've been able to accomplish collectively together."

Kaukauna was down 26-25 to start the second half, but they stepped on the gas and never looked back to win comfortably. Ghosts senior and UW-Green Bay commit Keegan Van Kauwenberg scored a game-high 30 points.

"He's certainly been on display here throughout this season and I think maybe for some people he was still under the radar in the early part of the year, but I think people have taken notice in January and February," Schalow said of his star. "He'd certainly be the first to tell you he can't do it by himself, but he's a very special player and certainly one of the best to ever come through Kaukauna."

The No.1 Ghosts will now have more then a week off and have to wait to find out who they play in the Division 1 Regional Semifinal game between the winner of No. 16 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln who hosts No. 17 Appleton West.