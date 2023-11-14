'I think we got what it takes': Wrightstown gears up for Division 5 state title game

DE PERE — It’s all set up, the Division 5 state title game is just days away from being played at Camp Randall.

Wrightstown is looking for their fourth state championship in school history, with the last one coming in 2011.

“It’s awesome,” said Tigers head coach Steve Klister. “(It’s) great for the kids, great for the community. At the beginning of the year you always think about things like this, to actually have that occur and actually get to this point is an amazing feeling.”

It’s not going to be an easy task on Thursday for the three seed Tigers, they take on one seed Aquinas who have dominated Division 5 over the last few years as they are now looking to three-peat. Over the last 3 years Aquinas is 29-2, but Wrightstown is excited and ready for the task at hand.

“I think we got what it takes,” said Wrightstown junior quarterback and defensive back Trevor Vande Hey. “Our defense has been doing amazing lately. Our offense has been doing amazing as well. I think it’s going to be a pretty good game.”

The Tigers know what the Blugolds will be expecting as Wrightstown loves to run the ball. They’ve run 646 times compared to 70 pass attempts. They’ve amassed an eye-opening 3,778 yards on the ground and they credit the rushing success to the offensive line.

Our offensive line just shows the defense how we really know to play the run. Our running backs hit the hole really hard and just really shows them what we really can do.

That run game and stingy defense is what got them to this point and they won’t shy away from it.

“We’re going to have to play really well. Aquinas is a really good team – really similar to us. They like to run the ball and play good defense too. It’s going to be a battle of running and trying to stop the run,” said Klister.

Wrightstown and Aquinas duke it out Thursday at 4 p.m. for the title and NBC 26 will have the highlights and post-game reaction from the Tigers

