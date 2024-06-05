'Hungry' Kaukauna softball departs for Madison seeking fourth straight state title

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — And they're off!

The Kaukauna Galloping Ghosts (26-0) departed for Madison on Wednesday as they look to cap off the 2024 season with their fourth straight state title.

They were given a hero's goodbye at the school as they've had quite an amazing journey over the last few seasons, 107 wins in a row, and haven’t lost since May of 2021.

"They're as hungry as any team we've had," said Ghosts head coach Tim Roehrig. " They want to win it, they want to go down there and prove they belong they belong in the same echelon with those teams before them. They don't want to let those girls down, they don't want to let the city down.

This year's senior class aims to keep that winning tradition going by closing out their careers with a gold ball.

"We've been lucky enough to see every other senior class go out on a championship win, so it would be definitely tough if we didn't get to do that," said Ghosts senior shortstop Taryn Christopher."

Speaking of hungry, before they begin state play Thursday they're going to have one last team meal on Wednesday night devouring some Cheesecake Factory.

"Everything on the menu, just try and break the bill," Christopher said on what the team is ordering at the restaurant.

"Next four to five days we treat 'em like kings and queens and we do everything we can to make sure this is a really special moment," Roehrig said. "It's kind of amazing to see how much they can eat because they always try set a new record on the bill."

The No.1 seed Ghosts host No. 8 Hamilton at noon on Thursday,

