Hortonville's Rainey Welson is Big Ten bound as she commits to Maryland

HORTONVILLE — The (19-5,17-1) Hortonville girls basketball team is having a phenomenal season. Fresh off a trip to state last year, they earned a one seed in the Division 1 playoffs this season and won the FVA outright.

They have a ton of talent on their roster, but their star is junior guard Rainey Welson and on Wednesday she announced where she will be heading to play college ball.

She will be playing in the Big Ten for Maryland.

The Polar Bears guard became the school’s all-time leading scorer this season and on the year the junior is averaging 22 points, 3 assists and 4 boards per game.