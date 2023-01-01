Hortonville girls take down Neenah and Neenah boys defeat Hortonville

The Hortonville girls and boys basketball teams hosted Neenah on Saturday afternoon.

The (10-1) Hortonville girls got their revenge over (10-) Neenah who knocked them out of last years playoffs with a 60-59 victory in overtime.

Rainey Welson had a team high 27 points for the Polar Bears and Rockets' Allie Ziebell finished with a game-high 33 points.

The (6-3) Rockets boys would go on to defeat the (6-2) Polar Bears 76-66.

Hortonville's Camden Kuhnke finished with a game-high 26 points and Neenah's Brady Corso had a team-high 26.