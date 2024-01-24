Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Hortonville girls basketball takes down Kimberly for top spot in the FVA

Senior Mikayla Werner led the way for Hortonville. She finished with a double-double, 20 points and over ten rebounds. Junior guard Rainey Welson had 17.
Hortonville girls basketball takes down Kimberly for top spot in the FVA
Posted at 10:06 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 23:06:06-05

KIMBERLY — At Kimberly high school on Friday night, the Papermakers and Hortonville battled it out for the top spot in the FVA conference.

The Papermakers defeated Hortonville in their first matchup. However on Tuesday night, the Polar Bears jumped out to a 34-20 halftime lead that Kimberly couldn't claw back from and ending up winning 65-59.

Hortonville is now 10-1 in and first place in the conference. Kimberly falls to 9-2 and is tied for second with Neenah.

Senior Mikayla Werner led the way for Hortonville. She finished with a double-double, 20 points and over ten rebounds. Junior guard Rainey Welson had 17.

Junior Bentley Drout had a team-high 12 points for Kimberly.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller