Hortonville girls basketball takes down Kimberly for top spot in the FVA

KIMBERLY — At Kimberly high school on Friday night, the Papermakers and Hortonville battled it out for the top spot in the FVA conference.

The Papermakers defeated Hortonville in their first matchup. However on Tuesday night, the Polar Bears jumped out to a 34-20 halftime lead that Kimberly couldn't claw back from and ending up winning 65-59.

Hortonville is now 10-1 in and first place in the conference. Kimberly falls to 9-2 and is tied for second with Neenah.

Senior Mikayla Werner led the way for Hortonville. She finished with a double-double, 20 points and over ten rebounds. Junior guard Rainey Welson had 17.

Junior Bentley Drout had a team-high 12 points for Kimberly.

