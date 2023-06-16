Hortonville comes up short in Division 1 state title game

APPLETON — The Hortonville Polar Bears saw their season come to a close on Thursday night with a state championship 5-1 defeat at the hands of of the Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes.

The Polar Bears were seeking their first state title victory since 1998.

Hortonville pitcher Kolden Hunter struggled with his command, issuing 6 walks, giving up 3 earned runs (2 unearned) in 1.2 innings, before being pulled out of the game. Camden Kuhnke came in to relieve Hunter and pitched 5.1 innings striking out a whopping 9 batters.

Unfortunately for Hortonville, Tyler Andrews was dominant on the mound for Whitefish Bay, pitching 6.2 innings giving up only one run, leaving with a standing ovation after reaching his pitch limit with one out left to go.